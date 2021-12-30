'Covaxin Found To Be Safe & Immunogenic in 2-18 Age Group': Bharat Biotech

Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo: The Quint/Abhilash Mallick)
Bharat Biotech on Thursday, 30 December, announced that BBV152 (COVAXIN), its whole-virion inactivated COVID-19 vaccine, has proven to be safe, well-tolerated, and immunogenic in paediatric subjects in phase II/III study.
Dr Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director, Bharat Biotech, said:
Bharat Biotech had conducted the phase II/III, open-label, and multicenter studies to evaluate the safety, reactogenicity, and immunogenicity COVAXIN in healthy children and adolescents in the 2-18 age group.
The clinical trials, conducted between June 2021 to September 2021, have shown "robust safety, reactogenicity, and immunogenicity".
Though no serious adverse events were reported, 374 subjects reported either mild or moderate severity symptoms with 78.6 percent getting resolved within a day.
For the trial, 976 subjects were screened for SARS-CoV-2 by RT-PCR and ELISA testing. Out of these, 525 eligible participants were enrolled from ages 2 to 18.
