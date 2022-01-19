Court Rejects Suspended IPS Officer’s Bail Plea in Disproportionate Assets Case

Image used for representational purposes.
A special court on Tuesday, 18 January, rejected the bail application filed by suspended IPS officer Gurjinder Pal Singh, who was arrested in a disproportionate assets case, and sent him to 14-day judicial remand.
Special judge (Prevention of Corruption Act) Raipur Leena Agrawal rejected Singh’s bail application and sent him to 14-day judicial remand, defence lawyer Kamlesh Pandey said.
The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) produced Singh in the court as his police custody remand (PCR) had ended on Tuesday.
GP Singh, an IPS officer of the 1994 batch, was suspended in July 2021 after the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) booked him over disproportionate assets.
The ACB had carried out searches at 15 locations linked to Singh from 1 to 3 July 2021, and had recovered sensitive documents concerning moveable and immovable assets worth Rs 10 crore.
According to the FIR filed by the ACB in Raipur, Singh allegedly had a secret analysis of various public representatives as well as documents carrying religious comments meant to instigate communal violence and target the government.
Singh was formerly the Additional Director General (ADG) of the ACB. He was also the Inspector General (IG), Raipur. Before he was suspended on 5 July 2021, Singh was the head of the police training academy.
