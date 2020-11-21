Court Grants Bail to Delhi Riots Case Accused Gulfisha Fatima

Fatima was arrested for her involvement in the Jaffrabad and Seelampur protests against CAA on 9 April.

Twenty-eight-year-old Gulfisha Fatima, an Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) accused in the investigation for the north-east Delhi riots, has been granted bail by the Karkardooma Court in Delhi.

Fatima was arrested for her involvement in the Jaffrabad and Seelampur protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in April.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat announced the bail on 21 November under Section 439 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, on the grounds that the accused furnish a personal bond in the sum of Rs 30,000.