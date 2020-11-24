Sufficient Matter: Court Accepts New Charge Sheet on Khalid, Imam

A Delhi court on took cognisance of the fresh supplementary charge sheet against Khalid, Imam and Faizan Khan.

A Delhi court on Tuesday, 24 November, took cognisance of the fresh supplementary charge sheet filed against former JNU student Umar Khalid, university's research scholar Sharjeel Imam and one accused Faizan Khan in an alleged conspiracy case in the communal violence in northeast Delhi in February.

The court has directed the counsel of the accused to collect the soft copy of the charge sheet on 2 December afternoon. Faizan, who is on bail, has been summoned on 22 December.

"Since two accused persons, namely Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid, are present today with their counsel through Webex app, hence, there is no need to issue summons," the court said.

On Sunday, the Delhi Police had filed a supplementary charge sheet, running into 930 pages, against the trio. The case pertains to a 'conspiracy' to incite the riots, which had left 53 people dead and 748 injured. The police has claimed that the communal violence was a premeditated conspiracy allegedly hatched by Khalid and others.