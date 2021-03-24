47,262 New COVID-19 Cases, Biggest One-Day Rise in Over 4 Months

India on Wednesday, 24 March, reported 47,262 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 1,17,34,058. The death toll increased by 275 to 1,60,441.
This is the highest one-day rise in cases since early November.
According to the Union Health Ministry, there are currently 3,68,457 active cases across the country, while 1,12,05,160 patients have been discharged so far, with 23,907 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.
A total of 23,64,38,861 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 23 March, of which 10,25,628 samples were tested on Tuesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.
India's coronavirus curve had been steadily declining after reaching a peak of 90,000-plus cases in September. However, cases started increasing again rapidly last month, with Maharashtra leading the surge.
