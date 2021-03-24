‘Test-Track-Treat’: Govt Issues New COVID SOP Guidelines for April

In light of an exponential surge in COVID cases, the central government on Tuesday, 23 March, issued a "Test-Track-Treat" (TTT) protocol in all parts of the country to ensure observance of pandemic-appropriate behaviour by everyone and to scale up the vaccination drive by covering all the target groups.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued the SOP order with guidelines for effective control of the deadly pandemic, which will be effective from 1 April and remain in force till 30 April.

The main focus of the guidelines is to consolidate the substantial gains achieved in containing the spread of COVID, which was visible in the sustained decline in the number of active cases, continuously for about five months.