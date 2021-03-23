40,715 New COVID Cases in India, Death Toll Rises by 199 to 1.60 L

India on Tuesday, 23 March, reported 40,715 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 1,16,86,796. The death toll increased by 199 to 1,60,166.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 3,45,377 active cases across the country, while 1,11,81,253 patients have been discharged, with 29,785 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.