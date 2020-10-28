43,893 New COVID Cases Take India’s Tally to 79.9 L; 1.2 L Deaths

India on Wednesday, 28 October, reported 43,893 new cases of coronavirus, taking the tally in the country to 79,90,322. The death toll increased by 508 to 1,20,010.
According to the data released by the Union Health Ministry, there are currently 6,10,803 active cases across the country, while 72,59,509 patients have been discharged.
The number of new daily infections have been falling in the country since mid-September, when it reached a peak of over 90,000 cases in a day. The number of active COVID-19 cases has also come down from a high of more than 10 lakh to 6.10 lakh now.
A total of 10,54,87,680 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 27 October, of which 10,66,786 samples were tested on Tuesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.
Globally, over 43.9 million cases of coronavirus have been recorded so far, with the death toll at over 11,66,000.
The US is the worst-affected country both in terms of the number of cases and the fatalities. India is the second worst-affected in terms of the number of infections, and third in terms of the death toll.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Published: 28 Oct 2020,10:04 AM IST