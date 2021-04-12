India Records 1,68,912 Fresh COVID-19 Cases in a New 1-Day High

In a record high, India on Monday, 12 April, reported 1,68,912 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country’s tally to 1,35,27,717, as the death toll rose by 904 to 1,70,179. Meanwhile, the active cases stands at 12,01,009, while 1,21,56,529 people have recovered.

The Centre on Sunday said that it has prohibited the export of injection Remdesivir and Remdesivir Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) till the COVID-19 situation in the country improves.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Sunday announced that a negative RT-PCR report will be mandatory from 16 April for those travelling from seven states.