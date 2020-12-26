With 22,272 New Cases, India’s COVID-19 Tally Stands at 1.01 Crore

India on Saturday, 26 December, reported 22,272 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the the country to 1,01,69,118. The death toll increased by 251 to 1,47,343.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 2,81,667 active cases across the country, while 97,40,108 patients have been discharged so far. A total of 22,274 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours.