With 22,272 New Cases, India’s COVID-19 Tally Stands at 1.01 Crore

India on Saturday, 26 December, reported 22,272 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the the country to 1,01,69,118. The death toll increased by 251 to 1,47,343.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 2,81,667 active cases across the country, while 97,40,108 patients have been discharged so far. A total of 22,274 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours.
The number of new daily infections has been falling in the country since mid-September, when it reached a peak of over 90,000 cases a day. The number of active COVID-19 cases has also come down from a high of more than 10 lakh to below three lakh now.
According to the Indian Council of Medical research (ICMR), a total of 16,71,59,28 samples have been tested. India is the second worst-affected in terms of the number of infections, and third in terms of the fatalities.
Published: 26 Dec 2020,09:59 AM IST