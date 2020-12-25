With 23,067 New Cases, India’s COVID-19 Tally Over 1.01 Crore

India on Friday, 25 December, reported 23,067 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the the country to 1,01,46,845. The death toll increased by 336 to 1,47,092.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 2,81,919 active cases across the country, while 97,17,834 patients have been discharged so far. A total of 24,661 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours.
The number of new daily infections has been falling in the country since mid-September, when it reached a peak of over 90,000 cases a day. The number of active COVID-19 cases has also come down from a high of more than 10 lakh to less than 3 lakh now.
Globally, over 79.3 million coronavirus cases have been recorded so far, with the death toll standing at more than 17,41,000.
The US is the worst-affected country both in terms of the number of cases as well as the death toll. India is the second worst-affected in terms of the number of infections, and third in terms of the fatalities.
Published: 25 Dec 2020,10:23 AM IST