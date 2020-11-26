GHMC Polls: Telangana Police Warns Against Hateful Speeches

DGP M Mahender Reddy told media that the text of speeches delivered during the election campaign was under scanner. IANS Alleging attack on a rally of ‘patriots’, BJP MP from Karimnagar in Telangna Bandi Sanjay Kumar has warned of retaliation with bombs if ‘betrayers’ of the nation took to stones. | (Photo: Facebook/Bandi Sanjay Kumar) India DGP M Mahender Reddy told media that the text of speeches delivered during the election campaign was under scanner.

With leaders of different parties making controversial remarks during the ongoing campaign for Greater Hyderabad civic polls, Telangana Police on Thursday, 26 November, said it is examining their speeches and will take action if they are found to be violative of the law. Director-General of Police M Mahender Reddy told a news conference that the text of the speeches delivered during the election campaign was under examination.

“If they are found provocative, having an intention to create law and order problem and promote enmity between different groups, we will take action as per law.” Director-General of Police M Mahender Reddy

The police chief added that they have taken legal opinion on the controversial speeches and will proceed further on the basis of the opinion. The DGP stated this when asked about the action taken against the leaders delivering controversial speeches.

His attention was drawn to speech by BJP's Telangana unit chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who stated that if the BJP wins Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls, surgical strikes will be carried out in old city and also a speech by MIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, who challenged the Telangana government to demolish the samadhis of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao.

Asked about the allegations by BJP leaders including some Central ministers that Rohingyas are included in voters list, Mahender Reddy said police had taken strong action against Rohingyas wherever they were found to be violating the law.

"A large number of cases were registered against them for obtaining Aadhaar cards and voter ID cards. We have arrested them and some of them already convicted. We have taken strong action when there was violation," he said. The DGP appealed to people to cooperate with police in the conduct of GHMC elections in free and fair manner. He said police were keeping a tight vigil on anti-social elements, rowdy sheeters and rabid communal elements. He said police in Hyderabad and rest of the state are on alert as some individuals were planning to make use of GHMC elections to create communal disturbances.

The DGP said they received this information through reliable sources. “If we disclose the information, now something sensational may happen. When we come to a stage, we will disclose it,” he said.