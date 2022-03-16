More Trouble for Gandhis as Congress G-23 Leaders To Hold Meet Today

A group of Congress leaders, also known as G-23, will be meeting on Wednesday evening, 16 March, to discuss the situation in the party after the dismal show in the recently-concluded five-state Assembly elections.

This comes after a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting was held on Sunday to discuss the election results, in which it was decided that Sonia Gandhi would continue as interim Congress president until elections for the post are conducted in August this year.