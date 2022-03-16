Ashok Gehlot Rebukes Kapil Sibal, Says Gandhis Have 'Given Him a Lot of Chances'

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Image used for representational purposes.
Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday, 15 March, slammed his colleague Kapil Sibal for his remarks against the party's top leadership, saying that the senior lawyer was not a man of "Congress culture" and didn't know "the ABCD of Congress."
Speaking to reporters, the leader stated,
Stating that Sibal's remarks were unfortunate, he added, "Kapil Sibal does not know the ABCD of Congress, and does not understand the basic spirit of Congress. Congress has made sacrifices for the country before and after independence, Kapil Sibal forgets this."
After the drubbing received by the Congress party in the elections in five states this year, namely Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur, Sibal had said that the party's leadership was living in "cuckoo land."
Speaking to The Indian Express, he added, "I want a 'sab ki Congress', some others want a 'ghar ki Congress'. And I will fight for a 'sab ki Congress' till my last breath."
Pointing a finger at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Sibal said, "Rahul Gandhi went to Punjab and made the announcement that Charanjit Singh Channi will be the Chief Minister. In what capacity did he do that? He is not the president of the party, but he takes all the decisions."
Sibal's comments come after a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting was held on Sunday to discuss the election results, in which it was decided that Sonia Gandhi would continue as interim Congress president until elections for the post are conducted in August this year.
