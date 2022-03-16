Ashok Gehlot Rebukes Kapil Sibal, Says Gandhis Have 'Given Him a Lot of Chances'

After the drubbing received by the Congress party in the elections in five states this year, namely Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur, Sibal had said that the party's leadership was living in "cuckoo land."

Speaking to The Indian Express, he added, "I want a 'sab ki Congress', some others want a 'ghar ki Congress'. And I will fight for a 'sab ki Congress' till my last breath."

Pointing a finger at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Sibal said, "Rahul Gandhi went to Punjab and made the announcement that Charanjit Singh Channi will be the Chief Minister. In what capacity did he do that? He is not the president of the party, but he takes all the decisions."

Sibal's comments come after a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting was held on Sunday to discuss the election results, in which it was decided that Sonia Gandhi would continue as interim Congress president until elections for the post are conducted in August this year.