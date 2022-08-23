Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi Meets President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu with Congress President Sonia Gandhi.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/ @rashtrapatibhvn)
Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday, 23 August, met newly elected President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. Sources in the Congress said it was a courtesy visit.
A tweet by President's official account read: "President, Indian National Congress Sonia Gandhi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan."
Murmu is the second woman and first Scheduled Tribes President of the country. Last month, a controversy broke out after Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury referred to President Droupadi Murmu as 'Rashtrapatni' in the Lower House.
Sonia Gandhi had said she was unnecessarily being dragged into the controversy, stating that Chowdhury had already apologised.