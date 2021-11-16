Complaint Filed Against Comedian Vir Das for Defaming India's Image in the US

A complaint was filed against comedian Vir Das for "derogatory statements against India" on Tuesday, 14 November. The complaint was lodged with the Mumbai Police by high court lawyer Ashutosh Dubey, who serves as the legal advisor of BJP-Maharashtra Palghar District.

The complaint has been filed in connection with Das's monologue show I COME FROM TWO INDIAS, a clip of which was uploaded on YouTube by the comedian on Monday. The show had originally been performed at the Kennedy Centre in Washington DC.

The comedian also put out a statement on Tuesday, reacting to the responses being received and said, "I ask of you, the same thing I asked that audience…to focus on the light, remember our greatness, and spread the love."