TN Dalit Govt Staffer Abuse Case: New Video Shows Staffer Slapping Man First

“We have submitted the video and asked police to take action against the officials. They said they will check our video and take necessary steps. The officials have registered a false complaint against our farmer. We heard that both the officials at the administrative office have been transferred but we don’t want a transfer. They should be suspended and legal action should be initiated against them. If police do not take action, we have planned an agitation on 17 August", Venugopal, state secretary of Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, told the paper.

According to the police, Gopalasamy had been booked under sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the IPC (Indian Police Code).

Following the public outrage that the incident created, Coimbatore district collector GS Sameeran had on Saturday, 7 August, ordered the formation of an inquiry committee headed by District Revenue Officer (DRO) Leela Alex. He had also ordered the registration of a police complaint and asked for a detailed report regarding the incident.

Taking cognisance of the video clip, Selva Nagaratnam, Coimbatore Superintendent of Police, who was present at the Annur Police Station for the investigation regarding this case, had ordered an inquiry into the incident.

(With inputs from The Indian Express)