Five Dead After Coal Mine Collapses in Jharkhand's Dhanbad; SIT Set Up for Probe

Five coal-pickers, including four women, died on Tuesday, 1 February, after a portion of Eastern Coalfield Limited (ECL) coal mine collapsed in Dhanbad, Jharkhand.

The area falls under Nirsa police station of Jharkhand, according to ANI, and a special investigation team (SIT) headed by SP Rural has been constituted to probe the incident further.

The police has also written to Directorate General Of Mines Safety (DGMS) seeking a technical report in the matter, reported ANI, citing Dhanbad SSP Sanjeev Kumar.

(This is a developing story and will be updated as more details emerge.)