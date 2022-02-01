Five Dead After Coal Mine Collapses in Jharkhand's Dhanbad; SIT Set Up for Probe

A portion of Eastern Coalfield Limited (ECL) coal mine collapsed in Dhanbad, Jharkhand. Image of mining used for representation purpose.
(Photo altered by The Quint)
Five coal-pickers, including four women, died on Tuesday, 1 February, after a portion of Eastern Coalfield Limited (ECL) coal mine collapsed in Dhanbad, Jharkhand.
The area falls under Nirsa police station of Jharkhand, according to ANI, and a special investigation team (SIT) headed by SP Rural has been constituted to probe the incident further.
The police has also written to Directorate General Of Mines Safety (DGMS) seeking a technical report in the matter, reported ANI, citing Dhanbad SSP Sanjeev Kumar.
(This is a developing story and will be updated as more details emerge.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)