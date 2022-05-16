Delhi Sees CNG Price Rise for 12th Time Since 7 March, Rate Hiked by Rs 2

For the 12 th time since 7 March, the rate of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) was hiked by Rs 2 in Delhi, taking the fuel gas's cost to 73.61 per kg in the national capital.
Image used for representation only.
(Photo: iStock)
The rate of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) was hiked by Rs 2 in Delhi on Sunday, 15 May, taking the fuel gas' cost to 73.61 per kg in the national capital.
This is the 12th hike in the CNG prices since 7 March.
It was earlier sold at 71.61 per kg, as per the official website of Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL), the retail firm involved in the supply of CNG and piped cooking gas in Delhi and neighboring areas, reported news agency PTI.
The State-onwed Gas distribution agency Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) has fixed the price of CNG to Rs 76 per kg in Mumbai. Prices differ in every city depending on local taxes like VAT.
According to data gathered by PTI, CNG price have risen by 60 percent or Rs 30.21 per kg in the past year.
Meanwhile, the cost of piped gas supplied to households remain unchanged at Rs 45.86 per scm.
Since the world restarted its economic activities following the COVID-19 induced slowdown since 2020, gas distributers have been increasing cylinder prices, regularly, in line with the domestic and international rise in gas prices.
The increase in the rates happened after the Union government more than doubled the natural gas price to USD 6.1 per million British thermal unit since 1 April.
(With inputs from PTI.)
