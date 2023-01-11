Punjab CM Mann Cracks Down on PCS Strike, Terms it 'Blackmailing & Arm-Twisting'

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday, 11 January issued a statement warning Punjab civil service (PCS) officers, who are on a mass strike to protest the "wrongful" arrest of a fellow officer, to return to duty by 2 PM, saying that they would be suspended if they failed to do so.

What the CM said: In a notice, the top minister iterated, "It has been brought to my notice that some officers are not attending duty in the garb of some strike. They are protesting against strong action taken by the government against corrupt officers".

He added, "let this be very clear to everyone that this government has zero tolerance to corruption. Such a strike amounts to blackmailing and arm twisting. It cannot be tolerated by any responsible government."