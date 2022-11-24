CM Kejriwal 'Promises' Eradication of Landfills, but Can Delhi Go Without It?

The second and connected answer lies in developing the physical and resource infrastructure for decentralised waste management – something that the Swachh Bharat Mission pushes for. Physically, this would mean that every ward has a material recovery facility (MRF) where dry waste is sorted, segregated, and recovered to be brought back to use.

Existing spaces such as dhalaos (three walled garbage centers) can be repurposed into MRFs. Such a process is already underway in Delhi but needs to become more systematised such that all areas are duly covered.

Critical to waste management are the people who are actually doing the work. Informal wastepickers, over 15 lakh in India, are key to diverting waste from the landfill. Yet, they work outside of the formal workforce, and are often subjected to harassment, income insecurity, lack of access to healthcare, social security etc. and an overall poor standard of living. They also remain vulnerable to disease and injury from the waste itself, and those working and living near the landfills are prone to landfill fires, collapses and contaminated air and water from the landfill.