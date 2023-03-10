CISF Raising Day 2023: History, Significance, How is it Celebrated?

CISF raising day 2023 details
(Image: Career Power)
CISF Raising Day 2023 is celebrated on 10 March every year but this year the date got revised to 12 March. This the event will be organized in Hyderabad and this will be first time when the celebration for CISF Raising Day will be organized outside the National capital, New Delhi. This year Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be the chief guest on this occasion.
This year, the 54th CISF Raising Day will be celebrated to appreciate the efforts and contributions of Central Industrial Security Force. CISF is one of the seven Central Armed Police Forces in India whose responsibility is to guard government infrastructure and industrial units. CISF Raising Day marks the day on which this organization was formed.
The Raising Day of the Central Armed Police Forces is attended by guests like the Home Minister, and other dignitaries. Let's know more about CISF Raising Day, including its history and significance.
The CISF was established under an Act of Parliament on March 10, 1969, whose primary responsibility was providing security to public sector undertakings. It had started with just three battalions and 2,800 personnel but over the years, the CISF became one of the largest security forces in the country with over 1,65,000 personnel.
CISF Raising Day is a significant day for the country and it aims to celebrate the achievements and contributions of the CISF in maintaining the security and integrity of the nation. The day helps renew the pledge to protect the country from internal and external threats.
15 March 1969- The CISF was assembled with a strength of 2,800 personnel.
15 June 1983- The organization became an Indian armed force by an Act of Parliament.
Earlier it was decided that the CISF will only provide protection to central government owned industries.
However, today, the Central Industrial Security Force also guards a limited number of private enterprises.
CISF Raising Day is celebrated across the country with great enthusiasm and zeal. The event by CISF includes organizing a parade, cultural programs, and other events across the CISF units of the country. The CISF also honors its personnel for their outstanding contribution and bravery on this occasion.
