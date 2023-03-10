CISF Raising Day 2023: History, Significance, How is it Celebrated?

CISF Raising Day 2023 is celebrated on 10 March every year but this year the date got revised to 12 March. This the event will be organized in Hyderabad and this will be first time when the celebration for CISF Raising Day will be organized outside the National capital, New Delhi. This year Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be the chief guest on this occasion.

This year, the 54th CISF Raising Day will be celebrated to appreciate the efforts and contributions of Central Industrial Security Force. CISF is one of the seven Central Armed Police Forces in India whose responsibility is to guard government infrastructure and industrial units. CISF Raising Day marks the day on which this organization was formed.

The Raising Day of the Central Armed Police Forces is attended by guests like the Home Minister, and other dignitaries. Let's know more about CISF Raising Day, including its history and significance.