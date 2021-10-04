Uttarakhand: Local Right Wing Groups Attack Church in Roorkee, Several Hurt

A mob of over 200 unidentified persons, allegedly affiliated with local right-wing groups, vandalised a church in Roorkee on Sunday, 3 October.
(Photo: Screenshot/Twitter)
A mob of over 200 unidentified persons, allegedly affiliated with local right-wing groups, vandalised a church in Roorkee on Sunday, 3 October. Reports of physical harm also emerged from the incident, with several Christian devotees being injured amid the attack, The Wire reported.
The vandalism took place in Roorkee's Solanipuram Colony around 10am, The New Indian Express reported.
As per reports, an FIR has been filed under Sections 295, 296, 395, 323, 504, 506 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). These sections deal with defiling a place of worship, disturbing a religious assembly, dacoity, voluntarily causing hurt, criminal intimidation among others.
Circle officer of Roorkee Vivek Kumar stated, "The matter is being investigated and soon those involved will be apprehended," The New Indian Express reported.
Speaking to The Wire, Lanse said, "They started beating our volunteers and the women attackers bashed up our womenfolk.”
She also alleged that the attackers assaulted women in the prayer hall, inappropriately touching some of them, including her daughter Pearl.
Another witness, Akshi Chauhan reiterated this claim. “I saw that an aged man had forcibly hugged Pearl and she was struggling to free herself. When I went to rescue her (Pearl), an attacker asked me what I, being a Hindu, was doing in the church,” she stated, speaking to The Wire.
(With inputs from The Wire and The New Indian Express)
