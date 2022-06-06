Nigeria: At Least 50 Feared Dead After Gunmen Open Fire in Church

At least fifty people, including women and children, are feared to have lost their lives after gunmen opened fire in a Catholic church in Nigeria's Ondo state on Sunday, 5 June.

The exact death toll of the massacre is yet to be ascertained. However, the police spokesperson for Ondo state, Funmilayo Ibukun Odunlami, indicated that the assailants shot at people outside and inside the church premises, killing and injuries worshippers, Reuters reported.

The authorities are presently investigating the attack.

(This is a developing story. Will be updated with more details.)

(With inputs from Aljazeera and Reuters.)