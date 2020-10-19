Chinese PLA Soldier Apprehended by Indian Army in Ladakh: Report

The report added that the PLA soldier may have entered Indian territory inadvertently.

Photo of Indian Army used for representational purposes only. | (Photo: PTI)

A soldier of the Chinese Army has been apprehended by security forces in the Chumar-Demchok area of Ladakh, news agency ANI reported on Monday, 19 October, quoting sources. The Indian Army has reportedly taken him into custody.

The report added that the PLA soldier may have entered Indian territory inadvertently and would be returned to the Chinese Army as per established protocol after following due procedure.

According to a report by India Today, the soldier is of Corporal-rank and was caught carrying civil and military documents.

(With inputs from ANI and India Today.)

(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)