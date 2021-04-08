China’s Cyber Capabilities Biggest Threat to Us: Gen Bipin Rawat

While speaking at an event at the Vivekananda International Foundation, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat on Wednesday, 7 April, identified China’s capability to carry out cyber attacks as one of the biggest threats against India and said that there is a technology gap between the two nations.

Calling it a “capability differential”, General Rawat elaborated saying, “China has been able to invest a lot of funds, allocated a lot of funds in ensuring that they imbibe technology. Therefore, they certainly have a lead over us.”

He added that the nation “is capable of launching cyber attacks and disrupting large amount of our systems.”

However, the Defence Chief said that India is also catching up, and despite being a “little slow in the start,” it is now evolving technologies as well as developing counter cyber strategies to mitigate such threats.