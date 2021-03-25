Army’s Criteria Arbitrary: SC Okays Permanent Commission for Women

The present order has come in a plea moved by 60 women officers who claimed that despite the Supreme Court’s judgment in the Babita Puniya case, they were denied permanent commission due to arbitrary application of Shape 1 fitness criteria.

At the outset, the court observed that the fitness rule known as Shape 1 criteria was applicable to male officers at the time when they were granted Permanent Commission in the early years of service.

Therefore, the same Shape 1 criteria cannot be applied to women officers who were granted permanent commission only last year pursuant to the Supreme Court's landmark judgment in Secretary Ministry of Defence v. Babita Puniya as they are senior in age.

The court, however, highlighted that the Shape 1 criteria itself is not arbitrary. The discrimination lies only in its application.