‘China Knew Modi Won’t Reclaim Land to Safeguard His Image’: Rahul

The Quint

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, 6 October, said that China was able to take away land from India since they knew PM Modi would not care to reclaim it to safeguard his own image. Gandhi was addressing a press conference in the backdrop of the anti-farm laws agitation in Punjab’s Patiala. “PM Modi told the Opposition that nobody has claimed any part of India’s land. They (China) have claimed 1,200 sq km land of ours. How? Because they knew that the person at the top cares only about his image. They knew that in order to safeguard his image, he will give away 1,200 sq km land. The whole country knows. Ask any Army officer and he will tell you the same,” he said.

“He speaks of Bharat Mata, but he gave away 1,200 sq kms of land of Bharat Mata to safeguard his image. Believe it or not, that is the truth,” he added.

He urged the media to ask tough questions to PM Modi and challenge him to answer them openly. He further said that PM Modi is scared to face China as well as the media. Gandhi also took a jibe at PM Modi taking pictures and waving to an empty tunnel during the inauguration of the Atal Tunnel in Himachal Pradesh on 3 October.

China Dared to Enter Because Modi Weakened India

On Monday, too, while addressing a rally in Samana, Gandhi had alleged that the Chinese had dared to enter India and kill our soldiers because the Narendra Modi government had weakened the nation with its “anti-national policies and actions”, of which the farm laws were the latest example.

“China had realised that Modi had weakened India, and had taken advantage of this to take control of 1,200 kms of our land,” said Rahul, asserting that the Prime Minister had broken the backbone of the country, whose economic growth he claimed had plummeted from 9 percent under the Congress-led UPA to minus 24 percent at present.

Accusing Modi of "ruining the country to help his capitalist and industrialist friends", Rahul said India was going backwards, which the Chinese had seen. “Why else would China dare enter our territory? How could they kill 20 of our soldiers who were on our side of the LAC, if the Chinese did not enter India, as Modi claims?” asked Rahul, warning the people that they could shut their eyes to these facts at their own peril.