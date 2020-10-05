‘We Are Prepared For Any Conflict’: IAF Amid Indo-China Tensions

The chief of the Indian Air Force (IAF), Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, has said that the IAF is prepared for any conflict including a two-front war amid the rising tensions between India and China.
Days before the Air Force Day parade scheduled on 8 October, Bhadauria said that the IAF is “well-positioned and have made deployment in all relevant areas,” with Ladakh being a small part of the plan.
Speaking to PTI, Bhadauria said that the induction of the Rafale has given the IAF an “operational edge” but cautioned that we should not be underestimating our adversary.
“Rafale is a 4.5 generation, twin-engine omnirole, air supremacy, interdiction, aerial reconnaissance, ground support, in-depth strike, anti-ship and nuclear deterrence fighter aircraft, equipped with a wide range of weapons,” IAF had tweeted on Saturday, 3 October.
During the IAF parade, all eyes will be set on the Rafale jets that are also in the lineup of the total 56 aircraft that will take part in the parade. You’ll have an illustrious lineup of Jaguar, Sukhoi-30, Mig 29, Tejas, Mirage 2000, Mig 21 Bison and there will also be 19 choppers and 7 aircraft transport vehicles that will fly.
The newly inducted Rafale fighters have already been deployed in the Ladakh region which is one of the spots on high alert. Currently, the IAF has a fleet of 5 Rafale fighters. In 2016, India ordered 36 Rafale jets from France in a deal that is estimated to be worth Rs 59,000 crore.
