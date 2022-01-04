China Building Bridge on Pangong Lake in Key Ladakh Area, Satellite Image Shows

China may be building a bridge across the Pangong Lake in the Chinese territory of Eastern Ladakh, satellite imagery shared by geo-intelligence expert Damien Symon on Monday, 3 January, suggests.
The bridge, which will reportedly serve to join the northern and southern banks of the lake, will boost China's road connectivity in the sensitive border region, thereby facilitating the speedy movement of the nation's army and weaponry.
The satellite imagery shows that the construction is near the Galwan valley region, where the armies of the two nations had engaged in a violent faceoff in 2020.
The development comes close on the heels of a Chinese flag being unfurled in the Galwan valley.
It, however, remains unclear which part of the valley has been shown in the video.
Twenty soldiers of the Indian Army were killed in the violent clash in the Galwan valley in Eastern Ladakh June 2020.
While the Indian side claimed that forty Chinese soldiers were killed in the confrontation, China has officially admitted that four of its military officers were killed in Galwan Valley in June 2020.