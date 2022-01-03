'China Flag Hoisted in Galwan Valley': Oppn Asks PM to 'Break Silence'

A video shared by the Chinese state-sponsored media in which the People's Liberation Army (PLA) can be seen unfurling the Chinese flag at the Galwan Valley has created a row with several asking for 'answers' from the government.

In a 45-second clip shared by Shen Shiwei, PLA personnel can be seen unfurling the flag at the Galwan valley, where a clash between the Indian Army and the PLA in 2020 had martyred 20 Indian soldiers and strained the ties between the two countries.