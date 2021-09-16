6 Children Die of Fever in Haryana's Palwal, Water Contamination Likely Cause

As many as six children have died of fever and other illnesses in the past two weeks in the Chilli village of Haryana's Palwal district, news agency PTI reported on Wednesday, 15 September.

The six children, all below the age of 10, had tested negative for COVID-19 as well as dengue, Palwal's Chief Medical Officer, Brahm Deep, said.

The children had shown symptoms such as high fever, vomitting, and low platelet count.