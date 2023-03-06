Chhattisgarh Man Kills Wife, Chops Body, Tapes Parts Inside Water Tank

A man named Pawan Singh has been detained by Chhattisgarh police in Bilaspur district for allegedly killing his wife, chopping her body into pieces, and hiding them inside a water tank using tape and polythene.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
(Trigger Warning: Descriptions of violence)
The police said that the incident might have occurred months ago, but the mutilated body was discovered during their search in a counterfeit currency case on 5 March.
What do we know so far? The Bilaspur district police detained Pawan Singh after they found mutilated body parts of his wife, Sati Sahu, wrapped in polythene and taped inside a water tank.
The police had gone to the accused's house in search of counterfeit notes when they recovered the body, which was cut into five pieces. The body, which was found in a decomposed state, has been sent for medical investigation, including a DNA test, to ascertain that it is Sahu's.
What are the police saying? Speaking to The Quint, Santosh Singh, Superintendent of Police in Bilaspur district, said:
He further said that Singh chopped the body, wrapped it in polythene, and hid the pieces inside a packed water tank using tape.
"Pawan Singh married Sati Sahu around 10 years ago, it was a love marriage. Their parents were unhappy with the marriage, and so they didn't visit. The couple also has two children. However, Singh sent them away to stay with another family," the police added.
(With inputs from Bilaspur's Ravindra Vishwakarma.)