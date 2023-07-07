Chhattisgarh Cabinet Approves 5 Percentage Points Raise in DA for Govt Employees

The Bhupesh Baghel government on Thursday, 6 July 2023, announced a raise in the Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees by 5 percentage points, taking it to 38%.

The move was approved in a cabinet meeting held at Baghel's residence on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, Baghel said: "We have decided in the cabinet meeting to increase the DA by 5 percent for state government employees. The hike will put an additional burden of Rs 1,000 crore per annum on the exchequer."