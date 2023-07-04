Pilot Vs Gehlot: With Chhattisgarh Settled, Congress Plans Truce For Rajasthan

The difference this time is that with Rajasthan elections just round the corner, the Congress leadership is very eager to reach a solution, and cannot delay it much longer.

The old guard versus new guard fight has taken a new turn now, with multiple older leaders of the ‘team Pilot’ stating that they will not be contesting elections this time. In the last week alone, three leaders have stated, back-to-back, that they are opting out of the election fight due to their age. Former Rajasthan assembly Speaker Deependra Singh Shekhawat, minister Hemaram Choudhary and Sangod MLA Bharat Singh Kundanpur have declared that they will not be contesting the upcoming assembly elections.

All of them are above 70 years of age. While Choudhary and Shekhawat were among the 18 MLAs who sided with Pilot during his 2020 ‘rebellion’, Singh is also known to have grown close to him in the last year. This evidently seemed like team Pilot sending a message to the Congress: disallow older candidates from the Gehlot camp from contesting. Reacting to this development, the state Congress leadership denied having any “age criteria” for the candidates.

Several of the MLAs is the ‘Gehlot camp’ are in their late 60s and 70s, and Pilot has in the past spoken about the need to have younger candidates. However, in the 2018 polls, this insistence of his had backfired as many of the older Congress leaders who weren’t given a ticket by the party contested as independents and won—thus defeating the official Congress candidates. Many of these independents today support Gehlot, thus complicating the narrative for Pilot.

But the dynamics of Rajasthan Congress cannot be compared to Chhattisgarh or even to Karnataka. For one, in Rajasthan, while Gehlot is representative of the ‘old guard’, in Chhattisgarh, the newly appointed deputy CM TS Singh Deo is older than CM Baghel. Secondly, while there never has been a very public war of words between Singh Deo and Baghel, in Rajasthan, Gehlot and Pilot have frequently been heard hitting out at one another. From Gehlot calling Pilot ‘nikamma’ (useless) and ‘gaddar’ (traitor) to the former deputy CM hitting back and questioning the CM’s alleged allegiance to BJP’s Vasundhara Raje, the two have left no stone unturned at making their dislike towards each other publicly known.

Moreover, while Pilot has already been the deputy CM, and dismissed from the post, the leader has been eyeing the post of the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief, ahead of the polls. The post holds immense power, and the post-holder decides important matters like candidate selection. Pilot, who was the PCC chief ahead of the 2018 polls, was seen as the figurehead who drove the party to victory.