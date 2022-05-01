Chhattisgarh: Man Tied Upside Down, Thrashed on Suspicion of Theft; 4 Arrested

After the video went viral, the Sipat police nabbed the three persons seen in the footage, namely Manish Khare, Janu Bhargava, Yuvraj Khare, and a fourth, Bhim Kesharwani, who cannot be seen. Another accused is a 15-year-old boy.
(Photo: Screenshot/Video)
A man was seen getting beaten up with sticks in a video after being tied upside down to a tree on suspicion of theft in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur, the police said on Saturday, 30 April.
Mahavir Sooryavanshi, a watchman in a farmhouse, was thrashed by five people in a village that falls under the Sipat Police's jurisdiction in Bilaspur. He was also seen apologising repeatedly in the footage.
Khare, one of the accused, claimed that Sooryavanshi attempted to trespass into his property to steal something on Wednesday night, after which he was caught and handed over to the police.
The police then released him with a warning on Thursday, after which the accused persons caught hold of him and assaulted him after hanging him upside down from a tree.
