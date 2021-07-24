'Charging Me With NSA Was Vindictive’: Manipur Activist After Release

"In a democracy, people may give you power but if you misuse it then there should be a question of accountability."

The Supreme Court ordered the release of Manipur activist Erendro Leichombam on 19 July, two months after he was detained under the National Security Act (NSA) for his Facebook post criticising Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders for advocating cow dung and cow urine as a cure for COVID-19.

The bench comprising Justices MR Shah and DY Chandrachud said that Leichombam's continued detention "would be a violation of right to life and personal liberty under Article 21".

In an interview to The Quint, Leichombam opened up on what transpired and why he feels there's no room for dissent in Manipur.