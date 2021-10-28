Charge People Celebrating Pakistan T20 Win With Sedition: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Invoke sedition charges against those celebrating the Pakistan cricket team's victory against India in the T20 World Cup match last week, the office of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath quoted the CM as saying on Thursday, 28 October.

Along with the CM's quote, the tweet also included a newspaper report stating that seven people, across five districts in UP, have cases registered against them for celebrating Pakistan’s victory.

As per the clipping, the accused will now be charged with sedition as well.