Charge People Celebrating Pakistan T20 Win With Sedition: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

File image of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Invoke sedition charges against those celebrating the Pakistan cricket team's victory against India in the T20 World Cup match last week, the office of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath quoted the CM as saying on Thursday, 28 October.
Along with the CM's quote, the tweet also included a newspaper report stating that seven people, across five districts in UP, have cases registered against them for celebrating Pakistan’s victory.
As per the clipping, the accused will now be charged with sedition as well.
On Sunday, Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets in the T20 World Cup match held in Dubai.
Meanwhile, three Kashmiri students, who were suspended by an Agra college for allegedly posting pro-Pakistan stories on social media, were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police on Tuesday.
Speaking to The Quint, Saurabh Singh, circle officer (Lohamandi) confirmed that Inayat Altaf Shaikh, Showkat Ahmad Gani, and Arshad Yusuf were arrested at around 5 pm on Tuesday evening.
They were booked under sections 153A, 505 (1) (B) and 66F of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
In Udaipur, Nafisa Attari, a private school teacher from Rajasthan's Udaipur was arrested on Monday after she posted a WhatsApp status celebrating the Pakistan cricket team's win.
Previously, students, wardens, and staff belonging to two medical colleges in Kashmir were also reportedly booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) after they allegedly celebrated Pakistan's victory.
A report by The Kashmir Walla on Sunday night had recorded that at least 14 Kashmiri students were thrashed in different cities following the match, and seven of them had sustained injuries.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)