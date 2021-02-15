Changes in Mapping Policy ‘A Massive Step’: Tweets PM Modi 

The Ministry of Science and Technology on Monday, 15 February made an announcement that the ‘sweeping changes’ to the country's mapping policy, specifically for Indian companies, will enable them to create substantial advances in mapping and ultimately empower small businesses.

The Ministry of Science and Technology said in a release that India’s corporations and innovators do not require former approvals before they collect, generate, prepare, disseminate, store, publish, and update digital geospatial data and maps within the territory of India, nor are they subject to any restrictions.

“What is readily available globally does not need to be restricted in India and therefore geospatial data that used to be restricted will now be freely available in India,” the ministry said.