Centre Urges States to Implement COVID Restrictions on New Year’s

As the COVID health crisis continues amid the coming of the new year, Centre has suggested several restrictions to contain the year-end celebrations. States across the country have been urged to asses their respective local situations and impose restrictions on 30, 31 December and 1 January 2021 accordingly.

In a letter quoted by NDTV, a top official wrote: “Keeping in view the fresh surge of COVID-19 cases in Europe and Americas, there is still a need for maintaining comprehensive precaution and strict surveillance within our country.”