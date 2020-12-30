Centre Urges States to Implement COVID Restrictions on New Year’s

As the COVID health crisis continues amid the coming of the new year, Centre has suggested several restrictions to contain the year-end celebrations. States across the country have been urged to asses their respective local situations and impose restrictions on 30, 31 December and 1 January 2021 accordingly.
In a letter quoted by NDTV, a top official wrote: “Keeping in view the fresh surge of COVID-19 cases in Europe and Americas, there is still a need for maintaining comprehensive precaution and strict surveillance within our country.”
The letter mentioned that inter and intra-state movement would not be subject to any restrictions, NDTV reported.
The letter to the states has come in the context of 20 people being diagnosed with the new, more transmissible strain of the virus. The variant is believed to be 70 percent more transmissible and was first found in Britain.
While all travel to the UK has been halted till 7 January 2021, the central government has begun testing and tracing of all international travellers, who reached the country in the 14 days before the travel ban, between 9 and 22 December.
(With inputs from NDTV)
