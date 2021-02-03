Govt Treating Farmers The Way China is Treating India: Chidambaram

Former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram, on Wednesday, 3 January, in an exclusive interview with The Quint, said that the Indian government is treating the farmers the same way the Chinese government is treating the Indian government along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Speaking on the farmers’ protests and the recent barricading at Delhi borders, Chidambaram slammed the Centre and Delhi Police for the “undemocratic” and “fascist” manner in which farmers have been reportedly denied access to toilets, langars and protestors as old as 80 years being arrested.

“This is completely undemocratic, this is fascist. This is the way a fascist government’s police will behave,” Chidambaram said.

In a conversation with The Quint’, Chidambaram explained that just as the Chinese government has gone through multiple rounds of talks with the Indian government without withdrawing an inch, so has the Indian government with the farmers.