Farmers’ Protest: Journalists Report Entry Restrictions at Singhu

As Delhi Police intensified the crackdown at protest sites around the national capital, where several farmers are demonstrating against the Centre’s three farm laws, several journalists, freelance and independent media personnel have reportedly faced restrictions at the Singhu border.

While internet remains suspended at protest sites and measures are being taken by the Delhi Police, the matter came to light after a video of Newslaundary reporter Nidhi Suresh being denied entry at Singhu surfaced.

The video shows a police officer asking Suresh to show her press card at one of the several check points at the Singhu border. Following which, she is barred from going further as it is ‘not a national media authorised press card’.

Speaking to The Quint, Suresh said, “We were walking back from protest when this happened. I heard the police say ‘no more media will be allowed’ just as we were leaving. When I asked if I could go back to the protest, he immediately asked to see my press card.”