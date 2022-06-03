'Centre Respects States' Differing Methods in NEP': Edu Min Dharmendra Pradhan

He stressed that education in India should be free from 'colonial influence', and expressed that all local languages of India are national languages.

"This is the time of decolonisation of our education. We all need to change our mindset. In the 21st century, we need to create a knowledge-based India," he added.

Speaking on the importance given to regional languages in the NEP, he said, "All languages are national languages, be it Gujarati, Tamil, Bengali, or Marathi. No language is inferior to Hindi or English because each language has its own importance. That is why we have given importance to local languages in our new NEP."

(With inputs from PTI and The Indian Express.)