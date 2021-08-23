Govt Considering Ban on Hurriyat Conference Under UAPA: Reports

The central government is considering the imposition of a ban on the Jammu and Kashmir-based secessionist All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), news agency PTI reported on Sunday, 22 August, citing government sources.

Following the indication of the ban, the extremist faction of the group, on Sunday, took down the signboard displayed at the Hurriyat's head office at their leader's house in Srinagar's Hyderpora, NDTV reported.