Centre Announces 3 Percent Hike in Dearness Allowance for Central Govt Employees

Image used for representational purposes.
The Union Cabinet on Thursday, 21 October, approved a three percent hike in the dearness allowance (DA) for central government employees, increasing it from 28 percent to 31 percent, with effect from 1 July 2021.
The Centre has also decided to raise the dearness relief (DR) for pensioners by three percent.
On account of both DA and DR, impact on the exchequer would be around Rs 9,488.70 crore per annum, NDTV reported.
Meanwhile, DR is the same as DA, but is given to central government pensioners.
On 14 July this year, the Centre had hiked the allowance from 17 to 28 percent, in effect from 1 July.
The government had earlier frozen installments of DA and DR for 1 January 2020, 1 July 2020 and 1 January 2021.
Union Minister Anurag Thakur also announced, "The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has approved PM GatiShakti National Master Plan including institutional framework for rolling out, implementation, monitoring and support mechanism for providing multi-modal connectivity", ANI reported.
Thakur added, "the PM GatiShakti NMP will be monitored in a three-tier system. "Implementation framework includes an Empowered Group of Secretaries (EGoS) headed by Cabinet Secretary".
(With inputs from NDTV)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)