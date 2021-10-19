Reforms, Investment Opportunities: Highlights From FM Sitharaman's Visit to US

In her first official international visit after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Nirmala Sitharaman embarked on a week-long trip to the US.

She was scheduled to attend the annual meet of the World Bank and IMF, G20 meet of finance ministers and co-chair the US India Economic and Financial Partnership Dialogue with US treasury secretary Janet Yellen.

The Minister is said to have attended 25 bilateral meetings and a handful of diplomatic dinners. She addressed the press on multiple occasions.

While her comment on the Lakhimpur violence created conversation, read on to know what else was said by the Indian finance minister.