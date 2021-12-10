CDS Rawat, Others' Last Rites to be Performed With Full Military Honours Today

The last rites of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat and other Armed Forces personnel will be performed with full military honours on Friday, 10 December.

The last rites of Brigadier LS Lidder will be held at 9:30 am in Delhi Cantonment on Friday.

Meanwhile, the mortal remains of General Rawat will be taken in a gun carriage for the funeral in Delhi Cantt Brar Square, ANI reported on Thursday, 9 December.

News agency ANI had reported on Thursday that civilians would be able to pay tribute to CDS General Bipin Rawat from 11 am and 12:30 pm at his Karaj marg residence on Friday, 10 December. Military personnel will be allowed to pay respects between 12:30 pm and 1:30 pm.