CDS Rawat, Others' Last Rites to be Performed With Full Military Honours Today

Wellington: Mortal remains of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat, who were killed in an IAFs Mi-17V5 helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, arrive at the Madras Regimental Centre in Wellington, Thursday, 9 December.
Photo: PTI
The last rites of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat and other Armed Forces personnel will be performed with full military honours on Friday, 10 December.
The last rites of Brigadier LS Lidder will be held at 9:30 am in Delhi Cantonment on Friday.
Meanwhile, the mortal remains of General Rawat will be taken in a gun carriage for the funeral in Delhi Cantt Brar Square, ANI reported on Thursday, 9 December.
News agency ANI had reported on Thursday that civilians would be able to pay tribute to CDS General Bipin Rawat from 11 am and 12:30 pm at his Karaj marg residence on Friday, 10 December. Military personnel will be allowed to pay respects between 12:30 pm and 1:30 pm.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and National Security Advisory paid their last respects to CDS Rawat and other Armed Forces personnel, whose mortal remains reached the Palam Airbase in Delhi in a special Indian Airforce aircraft on Thursday evening. They had also met the family members of the deceased.
An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, which was carrying CDS General Rawat, crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday, 8 December, leading to the unexpected demise of Rawat, his wife, and 11 other officials.
(With inputs from ANI.)