MK Stalin Moves Anti-CAA Resolution in Tamil Nadu Assembly

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday, 8 September, moved a resolution in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, appealing for the scrapping of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government's Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
The CM urged the Centre to safeguard the unity and uphold the principles of secularism as inscribed in the Constitution of India.
Advocating for the anti-CAA resolution, Stalin said in the state Assembly,
The resolution also underlined, "As per established democratic principles, a country should be governed taking into consideration the aspirations and concerns of the people belonging to all sections of the society," The New Indian Express quoted.
Passed on 11 December 2019, the Citizenship (Amendment) Act aims to grant citizenship to illegal immigrants – six non-Muslim minorities – from three of India's neighbouring countries of Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.
The CAA was met with massive backlash upon its introduction, with months of unrest and lakhs of citizens coming out in protest against the legislation, which was labelled as 'divisive', 'unsecular', and even 'unconstitutional'.
(With inputs from ANI)
