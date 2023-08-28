Kargil Braveheart Anuj Nayyar's Mother Remembers Her Son Through His Letters

Captain Anuj Nayyar was killed in action in Kargil in 1999.
Photo: Ribhu Chatterjee/The Quint
Cameraperson: Ribhu Chatterjee
Video Editor: Karuna Mishra
As the calendar marks what would have been Captain Anuj Nayyar’s 48th birthday, a Kargil War hero, his sacrifices are brought back to life through a collection of letters. Meena Nayyar, Captain Nayyar's mother, opened up about these letters that were penned 24 years ago, each one carefully laminated, offering a glimpse into the life of a young hero at only 24 years.
Meena Nayyar unfolding a file of letters by her late son, Captain Anuj Nayyar
In a quiet corner of her home, Meena Nayyar unfolded a file that contained letters sent by her son during his time in the Indian Army. Each letter offered a window into his thoughts, emotions and the bond he shared with his family. As she flipped through the file, one particular page captured her attention – a letter that began with the words, "Dearest Mani, Hi, How are you? Your Sunny is fine and completely safe. So you please don’t worry. Also, don’t scold Dad for letting me join Army.”
Late Captain Anuj Nayyar's letter to his mother.
In the era before mobile phones, these letters served as a lifeline connecting Captain Nayyar with his family. The letters served not only to boost the morale of his loved ones back home but also to shield them from the harsh realities at the frontline. “Everything he shared was always positive, and even if there was something negative, he never let us know,” she said.
Meena Nayyar vividly recalled her worries about her son's safety even before he went to war.
Tiger of Drass: Book on the journey of Captain Anuj Nayyar
To ensure that Captain Anuj Nayyar's story remains alive, Meena Nayyar penned a book titled "Tiger of Drass." Through this book, she aims to share her son's journey and his dedication to the nation.
Captain Anuj Nayyar displayed remarkable leadership during the Kargil War. Nayyar killed nine enemy soldiers and destroyed three medium machine gun bunkers in the Pimple complex but lost his life when an enemy RPG directly hit him. He was posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra for exemplary valour in combat during the operation.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)