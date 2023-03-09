NRI Killed in Punjab Allegedly Due to Objection to 'Inappropriate' Songs

A 24-year-old Non Resident Indian (NRI) died during the Hola Mohalla festival on Monday, 6 March, after allegedly being stabbed during a brawl.

The victim has been identified as Pradeep Singh, who hails from Gurdaspur.

On Monday, Singh is said to have gotten into an altercation with one Niranjan Singh, a resident of Rupnagar, who also sustained injuries during the incident and has been hospitalised at Chandigarh's Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, according to news agency PTI.

The police said that Pradeep Singh, who had acquired permanent residency in Canada, had come back to India in February and had been staying at Anandpur Sahib sine 5 March.

The family of the deceased said that Singh was killed because he objected to inappropriate songs being played in public.